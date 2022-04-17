NATIONAL

Punjab governor sacked: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By News Desk

A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was voted as the Punjab chief minister amid reservations by the opponents, the federal government on Sunday removed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who was appointed to the post by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government earlier this month.

The development was confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. The government has yet to name a new governor.

Cheema was sacked amid reports that he has sought an inquiry report from the Punjab Assembly speaker over the election of the new chief minister that was won by Hamza after a violent confrontation between the PML-N and lawmakers of the PTI and PML-Q.

On April 3, Cheema was named as the new governor after the ruling PTI sacked Chaudhry Sarwar on the demand of PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who was a contender for the CM post, hours before the session to elect the chief minister.

On Saturday, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais also raised questions on the legality of the process of CM Punjab election and declared it illegal.

He said that governor Punjab has sought an inquiry report from Secretary Punjab Assembly.

He said that thus far the governor through proper a channel has not been informed of the outcome of the house proceeding.

Awais added that the deputy speaker had informed the governor on a simple piece of paper which legally does not count and was not the official procedure, adding that the entire procedure was tainted, and it seemed that it was being done so to reach a predetermined conclusion.

News Desk

