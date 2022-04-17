NATIONAL

Governor Punjab inquires after Pervaiz Elahi’s health

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema Sunday visited Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence in Lahore on Sunday and inquired after his health.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Sarfraz Cheema inquired after PML-Q leader’s health and he also further condemned the attack on the latter in the Punjab Assembly Saturday.

In the meeting, the Governor Punjab said that the breach of the sanctity of the Punjab Assembly is condemnable.

It merits mention here that earlier, the leader of the PML-Q Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi sustained injuries during a commotion in the Punjab Assembly.

Candidate for Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was injured during a scuffle and altercation in the Punjab Assembly session.

The PML-Q leader was provided with medical aid by the rescue personnel where he was left with fractured arm.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi explained that he was not feeling good at all and further stated that they attempted to kill him.

This action was taken by Shehbaz Sharif over a phone call to the Inspector General (IG) Punjab, he added.

Staff Report

