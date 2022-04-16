Opinion

Language centres

By Editor's Mail
Turbat, a city in the Kech district is the epicentre for learning the English language in the district. Turbat city has lots of productive English language institutes. These institutes have levelled up an impacting interest of students in English. Indirectly, the skill of English in students is flourishing in their educational careers.

In the system of Pakistan, English has a huge significance. All of the academic subjects except Urdu are taught in the English language in schools, colleges and universities.

The examination system is almost in written in any institute. As a reason, students with proficient English can perform better than others. If there is a doubt over this point of anybody, he can observe and examine. There are lots of other factors which are simultaneous, solved after learning English in one’s educational life. Certain other engrossing factors are interlinked with the English language, it is a great help for students who appear in competitive examinations.

Another, praiseworthy trend which is writing letters, articles, stories, blogs etc to the newspaper is maintained by the language centres. This act has ameliorated the writing skills of numerous students.

To mention the current achievement of Kech district, stating that the immense contribution of English language institutes in the city is a cause for Kech district being on the top of the list in terms of literacy rate in Balochistan, will not wrong.

Factually, schools have a great and appreciable part in this achievement but keeping the language institutes aside and stating it may be part one side of the coin. I hope the struggle of the institutes sustain with the same zeal and be producing competitive output.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL

BALOCHISTAN

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

