NATIONAL

What is the fate of Sehat Card facility after ouster of PTI govt?

By News Desk

With the PTI no longer in power, Pakistanis signed up for the Sehat Card service have been worried sick at the possibility of the service being discontinued due to a change in those running the government.

In a post gone viral on Instagram, a Lahore-based doctor narrated a heart-breaking incident at the emergency ward he was working at from the night before the original day of voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, April 3, 2021.

“In the rear holding bay of our ER, I found this patient, a 50 yr old man, who had been admitted into Neurology but he wasn’t shifted yet. […] I went back to the counter and asked what options did we have for this family. And I got told there’s only one option. ‘The Sehat Sahoolat Insaf Health Card’ but it only gets activated in the morning.”

The doctor then assured the patient’s son that they can stay in the hospital till the card gets activated but he came up with a concern if the card would still be accepted the next day [the day of voting when Imran Khan was initially expected to be dismissed].

But the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has given the public an assurance that a change in government won’t affect the medical facilitation being provided under the Sehat Saholat Programme, an initiative by the PTI-led government.

In a statement on Twitter, the healthy ministry rubbished all the fears and speculations about the fate of the Sehat Card facility.

The health ministry also tweeted out a list of hospitals you can go to if you want to avail the facility.

News Desk

