Thousands form human chain hailing UN designation of March 15 as anti-Islamophobia day

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Pakistanis formed a human chain on Thursday to commend the UN for declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The event took place in the Jhang district of the northeastern Punjab province under the umbrella of the Muslim Institute, an Islamabad-based think tank, which has long been voicing against Islamophobia.

Donned in white shalwar-kameez (long shirt and loose trousers), the participants demonstrated different formations, including “Thank You UN”, and ” Islam is Peace” stretching 100 feet (30 meters) each in length and breadth.

Flags of 57 Muslim countries were prominently arranged around the UN logo.

On March 15, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution designating March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It marks the day when a gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 victims and injuring 40 others on March 15, 2019.

Addressing the event, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, the chief organizer of the event, observed that the rising tide of Islamophobia, particularly in the West, poses a serious threat to humanity and world peace.

Thanking the UN for adopting the resolution, he urged the OIC to adopt a convention on combating Islamophobia. The non-Muslim countries, he opined, may later be encouraged to ratify the proposed convention.

