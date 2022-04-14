SHC grants protective bail to PPP MP in Jokhio murder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted three-day protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Jam Abdul Karim and other suspects in the murder of Nazim Jokhio on Thursday.

The suspects had appeared today before the court which granted them three-day protective bail.

The court also directed them to move anti-terrorism court within three days for further proceedings.

It merits a mention here that Abdul Karim has been facing a trial in the murder of Jokhio who was tortured to death allegedly by his brother for filming some foreign guests hunting houbara bustard in rural Sindh in November last.