Qasim Suri delays NA session for electing new speaker till April 22

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday changed the schedule of the lower house session from April 16 to April 22 apparently to delay the election of the new National Assembly speaker.

“The National Assembly session, which was scheduled to be held at 4pm on April 16, will now be held at 3pm on April 22,” said an official handout.

“The change in the schedule has been made by the acting speaker under Rule 49(2) of the Rules and Procedure for the Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly 2007,” it added.

Earlier, a schedule for the election of National Assembly Speaker had been released according to which the new speaker of the assembly was to be elected on April 16.

The nomination papers were to be submitted and scrutinised on April 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had resigned from his position a few days ago apparently for his reluctance to preside over the assembly session that removed Imran Khan as the leader of the House through a vote of no-confidence.