NATIONAL

Qasim Suri delays NA session for electing new speaker till April 22

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday changed the schedule of the lower house session from April 16 to April 22 apparently to delay the election of the new National Assembly speaker.

“The National Assembly session, which was scheduled to be held at 4pm on April 16, will now be held at 3pm on April 22,” said an official handout.

“The change in the schedule has been made by the acting speaker under Rule 49(2) of the Rules and Procedure for the Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly 2007,” it added.

Earlier, a schedule for the election of National Assembly Speaker had been released according to which the new speaker of the assembly was to be elected on April 16.

The nomination papers were to be submitted and scrutinised on April 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had resigned from his position a few days ago apparently for his reluctance to preside over the assembly session that removed Imran Khan as the leader of the House through a vote of no-confidence.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 123 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,952....
NATIONAL

Mushaal urges IIOJK people to observe April 24 as Black Day on Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has urged the...
NATIONAL

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected a plea from Balochistan government to postpone local government elections in the province. During the...
NATIONAL

Stalemate persists as PML-N, PPP fail to agree on new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Despite multiple meetings between the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other coalition partners, the new coalition set...
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz says ‘Pakistan wants to take multifaceted relationship with UK to next level’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Thursday his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, for offering him felicitations on holding the office of the prime minister, saying...
NATIONAL

What is the fate of Sehat Card facility after ouster of PTI govt?

With the PTI no longer in power, Pakistanis signed up for the Sehat Card service have been worried sick at the possibility of the...
NATIONAL

