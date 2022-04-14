PM orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the economic situation wherein he directed his team to formulate a reforms strategy on an emergency basis.

He said that the government was taking urgent measures to achieve the economic stability of Pakistan.

He asked the team to take all-out measures for the economic uplift of the public.

The prime minister also called for urgent measures not only to the improvement of the economic situation but also to overcome rising inflation.

The finance ministry gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister who expressed his concerns over the worrisome economic indicators.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders include Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Bilal Kiyani and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.