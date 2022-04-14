NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 123 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,952. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,362 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 123 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,469 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,528 in Punjab, 219,308 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,141 in Islamabad, 43,303 in Azad Kashmir, 35,481 in Balochistan and 11,722 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,830,633 coronavirus tests and 24,792 in the last 24 hours. 1,487,144 patients have recovered in the country whereas 259 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.49 percent.

So far, 133,700,569 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 52,317 in last 24 hours. 120,246,974 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 114,127 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 243,800,641 with 182,469 in the last 24 hours.

Previous articleMushaal urges IIOJK people to observe April 24 as Black Day on Modi's visit
Staff Report

