AJK PM sacks five cabinet ministers for ‘suspicious activities’

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacked five members of his cabinet on Thursday.

The ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim.

A spokesman for the AJK prime minister said that the ministers were shown the door on charges of misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities.

The sackings came two days after a no-confidence motion was submitted against Niazi. AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq had called the session for voting on the no-confidence motion on April 15 at 10:00 am.

The motion, submitted on Tuesday by the Tanveer Ilyas faction of the ruling PTI, bore the signatures of 25 members of the Legislative Assembly. Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had been nominated as a candidate for the seat of prime minister.

Niazi was sworn in as the 13th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in August 2021.

Staff Report

