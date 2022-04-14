26,000 teachers apply for transfers in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 26,000 teachers in Punjab applied for transfers to different cities of the province, it was reported on Thursday.

The last date to apply for transfer for the teachers was April 13.

As many as 16,000 female teachers and 12,553 male teachers applied on open merit for transfers.

About 9,000 applied for transfers in accordance with the wedlock policy. About 2,100 teachers who got promotions also applied for transfers.

As many as 2,115 teachers applied under mutual transfer category.

School education department said that applicants’ verification has been kicked off and all transfer orders will be issued by April 23.