Dr Tauqir Shah posted as PM Shehbaz’s secretary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Following the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted as secretary to the prime minister.

“Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the prime minister, Prime Minister’s Office, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat read.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the premier after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz secured 174 votes in the NA as opposed to PTI’s candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Azam Khan, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was serving as the secretary to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Azam is among the six key aides of former PM Imran Khan whose names have been added to the ‘stop list’.

