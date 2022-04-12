NATIONAL

PM takes up govt employees’ holiday schedule

By News Desk
Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), presents his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election in Lahore on July 5, 2018. - Pakistan will hold a general election on July 25 pitting the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued Tuesday orders to implement the relief package announced a day earlier immediately after being elected as the 23rd PM of Pakistan.

According to reports, the premier has abolished two weekly offs in a week and government offices will now remain open six days a week instead. Moreover, the premier has also changed office timings to 8am.

PM Shehbaz further issued orders to relevant authorities to ensure the supply of quality and cheap goods in the sasta bazaars during Ramadan. He also issued directives to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan bazaars.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz announced various incentives for the people of Pakistan, which included:

  • The minimum wage will be jacked up to Rs25,000 (from April 1).
  • 10% increase in pensions of retired civil, and military officials (from April 1).
  • Cheap wheat to be introduced at utility stores.
  • Laptop and technical education for youth.
  • Reintroduction of Benazir Card.
  • Appeal to industrialists to increase salaries of employees who earn up to Rs100,000 by 10%.

On his first day in office, Shehbaz sent officials of PM Office into panic as his surprise arrival early in the morning worried the employees and officers who had not reached office.

Shehbaz, who is largely known for his punctuality, reached PM Office at 7am on his first day after assuming charge. The officers and other employees of PM Office who had not reached by that time rushed to work to avoid the wrath of the newly elected PM.

A day after taking oath as the prime minister, Shehbaz, along with his family, shifted to PM House.

The premier moved to his official residence in the Red Zone after he was given a guard of honour earlier in the day. He was also introduced to the officials and staff of PM House.

According to sources, Shehbaz will finalise the members of the federal cabinet today and also announce the names tonight.

Sources told Geo News that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is likely to be given the portfolio of an interior minister, while Marriyum Aurangzeb is expected to be appointed the information minister.

Earlier, sources had revealed that the PML-N will have the majority in the cabinet with 12 ministers. The PPP will have seven, and the JUI-F will be given four ministries. Meanwhile, MQM-P will have two, and ANP, JWP and BAP one each.

Previous articlePak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between military, society
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between military, society

The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for felicitations on becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan as he sought...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a one-day visit to Karachi on April 13 and will preside over a meeting regarding development projects in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan says ‘neither army nor foreign country, only people can safeguard democracy’

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that "no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in Pakistan," prior to the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA arrests five over smear campaign against army

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested five suspects, including a political activist, for allegedly running an online smear campaign against army chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge, a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan says ‘neither army nor foreign country, only people can...

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that "no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in Pakistan," prior to the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)...

FIA arrests five over smear campaign against army

After week of silence, Putin says Russia will achieve ‘noble’ aims in Ukraine

PM likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.