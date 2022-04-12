PM takes up govt employees’ holiday schedule

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued Tuesday orders to implement the relief package announced a day earlier immediately after being elected as the 23rd PM of Pakistan.

According to reports, the premier has abolished two weekly offs in a week and government offices will now remain open six days a week instead. Moreover, the premier has also changed office timings to 8am.

PM Shehbaz further issued orders to relevant authorities to ensure the supply of quality and cheap goods in the sasta bazaars during Ramadan. He also issued directives to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan bazaars.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz announced various incentives for the people of Pakistan, which included:

The minimum wage will be jacked up to Rs25,000 (from April 1).

10% increase in pensions of retired civil, and military officials (from April 1).

Cheap wheat to be introduced at utility stores.

Laptop and technical education for youth.

Reintroduction of Benazir Card.

Appeal to industrialists to increase salaries of employees who earn up to Rs100,000 by 10%.

On his first day in office, Shehbaz sent officials of PM Office into panic as his surprise arrival early in the morning worried the employees and officers who had not reached office.

Shehbaz, who is largely known for his punctuality, reached PM Office at 7am on his first day after assuming charge. The officers and other employees of PM Office who had not reached by that time rushed to work to avoid the wrath of the newly elected PM.

A day after taking oath as the prime minister, Shehbaz, along with his family, shifted to PM House.

The premier moved to his official residence in the Red Zone after he was given a guard of honour earlier in the day. He was also introduced to the officials and staff of PM House.

According to sources, Shehbaz will finalise the members of the federal cabinet today and also announce the names tonight.

Sources told Geo News that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is likely to be given the portfolio of an interior minister, while Marriyum Aurangzeb is expected to be appointed the information minister.

Earlier, sources had revealed that the PML-N will have the majority in the cabinet with 12 ministers. The PPP will have seven, and the JUI-F will be given four ministries. Meanwhile, MQM-P will have two, and ANP, JWP and BAP one each.