Pak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between military, society

By News Desk

The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the military and society, said the military’s media wing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the meeting, with corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that the meeting was briefed on the “professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats”.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief “expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges”.

The meeting also paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers and men for the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

“The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing emphasised that the national security of the country is “sacrosanct”.

“Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard [them] and always will, without any compromise. The forum expressed complete confidence in leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost,” said the ISPR.

“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” the army chief had said while concluding the conference.

