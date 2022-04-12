NATIONAL

FIA arrests five over smear campaign against army

By News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested five suspects, including a political activist, for allegedly running an online smear campaign against army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

These arrests were made as a result of several raids in Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi by the cybercrime wing of the federal agency. The suspects have been handed over to the counter-terrorism wing of the FIA. Political activist Maqsood Arif was among those arrested.

The FIA swung into action as a result of an online campaign against state institutions, including the chief justice of Pakistan, following the dismissal of the PTI government.

According to a senior official of the FIA, the cybercrime wing could not initiate action against the detained suspects after the annulment of Section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act.

On the other hand, an officer of FIA’s counter-terror wing said more arrests were expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the FIA was given a briefing by the cybercrime wing wherein thousands of pages involved in anti-state activities were identified. The DG was informed that at least 2,000 accounts were involved in a smear campaign against the army and its chief.

News Desk

