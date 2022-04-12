NATIONAL

British minister breaks ranks to voice support for Imran

By Staff Report
Minister of State Baron Goldsmith of Richmond Park attends a weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London on 21 January, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LONDON: Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith has broken with government practice by speaking out in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly early Sunday.

Following the dramatic events in Islamabad, Lord Goldsmith — whose elder sister Jemima was married to Khan from 1995 to 2004 — said he was “sad” at the developments in Pakistan.

“Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage,” the Conservative peer posted on Twitter.

“I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections.”

Downing Street Monday stopped short of rebuking the Tory peer for his comments, but confirmed that it was normally the case that the UK government “would not get involved in the domestic political affairs” of another country.

Downing Street was asked whether Lord Goldsmith, who is Foreign Office minister for the Pacific and the international environment, was speaking on behalf of the government.

A spokesperson responded: “With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan’s democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs.

“We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments.”

The spokesperson was unable to say whether Lord Goldsmith would be told to take down his tweet or make clear it was issued in a personal capacity.

The Goldsmith family are close to the family of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In October last, Johnson enjoyed a free stay at the holiday home of Lord Goldsmith’s family in southern Spain.

A week-long stay at the villa was reported to usually cost as much as £25,000.

Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, is also a close friend of Lord Goldsmith, who she worked for in her first job in politics.

Previous articleSri Lanka PM pleads for ‘patience’ as anti-government protests mount
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US ‘supports’ Sharif’s election as prime minister

WASHINGTON: A democratic Pakistan is critical to the interests of the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, hours after Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accused in ring road scam made Sharif’s principal secretary

ISLAMABAD: Following the oath-taking ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Syed Tauqeer Shah, prime suspect in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scandal, has been...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP announces delimitation schedule for next general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the delimitation schedule for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections. From today,...
Read more
NATIONAL

FWO starts execution work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), under the supervision of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), has initiated the execution work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Chairman RDA...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI trashes PM’s offer for probe into Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rejected newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call to investigate the contents of a cable that allegedly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Profile: Shehbaz Sharif – Pakistan’s new PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected the nation’s 23rd prime minister on Monday after the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf boycotted voting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.