Sports

Neutral umpires to return in Test cricket

By News Desk

Test cricket will see the return of neutral umpires as countries have started to relax the travel restrictions that were imposed with the onset of Covid-19 pandemic from 2020.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), ODIs and T20Is will be officiated by the home umpires.

The decision was made in an ICC Board meeting held in Dubai on April 10, where a number of matters were discussed, including PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal of hosting a four-nation series.

Addressing the umpires’ situation, the ICC remarked that the performance of the home umpires remained “strong” and encouraging.

The ICC statement read: “The CEC was updated on the use of home umpires from July 2020 to February 2022 due to Covid-19 […] The committee acknowledged that the performance of home umpires was strong and had not affected games. The use of home umpires had also led to 12 members of the international panel of umpires making their Test match debut.”

The decision to retain home umpires for the limited-overs cricket is backed heavily by their performances throughout the series during the pandemic.

Previous articleShanghai to ease lockdown in some areas despite rise in Covid infections
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Bastianini wins Grand Prix of the Americas, leads MotoGP title race

AUSTIN: Italy's Enea Bastianini won his second MotoGP race of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday and seized control...
Read more
Sports

Asia Cup 2022 likely to be moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The devasting economic crisis may not allow Sri Lanka to host the Asia Cup 2022 and it is likely that the competition will be...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood to play T20 match against India

Pakistan opener Shan Masood is likely to feature in a T20 match against India on July 1 while representing Derbyshire Cricket Club. The 32-year-old is currently...
Read more
Sports

Gough thrilled at prospect of Haris, Shadab representing Yorkshire

Darren Gough, Yorkshire's interim managing director of cricket, is thrilled at the prospect of Pakistan duo Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan representing the county...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe, Neymar shine in PSG win

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to...
Read more
Sports

Najam Sethi expected to return as PCB Chairman

The winds of change have started to knock on the doors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Imran Khan was out from power...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Russia afraid to admit its policy towards Ukraine is erroneous: Zelenksy

Russia is afraid to admit that its decades-old policy towards Ukraine is wrong, Ukraine's president said Sunday. “They are afraid to admit that Russia's entire...

China urges NATO against attempts at destabilizing Asia

PTI requests SC to form full court to hear presidential reference

CM Bizenjo nominated by BAP as parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.