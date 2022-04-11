National Assembly set to elect new prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was set to meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister, with graft-tainted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif the favourite to win after a week-long crisis that climaxed on Sunday when Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote.

Sharif emerged as the leader of a united opposition to topple Khan who has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, which Washington has denied.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has submitted papers nominating former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate for prime minister.

If Qureshi loses, PTI has said its members of parliament would resign en masse, potentially creating the need for urgent by-elections for their seats.

The National Assembly will convene for a session to decide the new prime minister at around 2:00 pm.

No elected prime minister has completed a full term in the nuclear-armed nation since it won independence from colonial power Great Britain in 1947, though Khan is the first to be removed by a no-confidence vote.

The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history. It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won the election in 2018.

Khan remained defiant following his defeat in parliament.

“The freedom struggle begins again today,” Khan said on his Twitter account on Sunday, which is followed by more than 15 million.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters gathered in cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, for protests against his ouster that went on until the early hours of Monday. They blocked roads and shouted slogans against rival parties and the US government.

Sharif’s first task will be to form a cabinet that will also draw heavily from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as find space for the smaller hardline Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Bitter rivals

The PPP and PML-N are dynastic parties that have dominated politics for decades — usually as bitter rivals — but their relations are sure to fray in the lead-up to the next election, which must be held by October 2023.

They need to tackle soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt, while militancy is also on the rise — with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) emboldened by the return to power last year of the hardline group in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The media are already speculating the latter may soon return from exile in Britain. Nawaz Sharif was dismissed in 2017 and later jailed for 10 years by an accountability court on graft charges after revelations from the Panama Papers, but was released to seek medical treatment abroad. He never returned.

The younger Sharif is also mired in graft proceedings. In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to him and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.

He was arrested and detained in September 2020, but released six months later on bail for a trial which is still pending.

A seasoned politician in his own right, Sharif jointly inherited the family’s steel business as a young man and was first elected to provincial office in 1988.

He is known as a tough administrator, feared for his frequent pre-organised “surprise visits” to government institutions as well as a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.

— With input from AFP