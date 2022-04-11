Governor Punjab, Pervez Elahi discuss political situation, election of new CM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema called on Pervez Elahi at his residence on Monday and inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the occasion. During the meeting, current political situation, especially the election of a new Chief Minister of Punjab, came under discussion. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

While talking on the occasion, Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that all the members are in high spirits and voting for Chief Minister Punjab is awaited in the Punjab Assembly under the leadership of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Governor Punjab further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will fully support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He said that the whole team is in high spirits and will play till the last ball.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that Imran Khan has given awareness to the nation to live with dignity even in the challenging times. He said that Imran Khan was the first leader who gave the nation the consciousness of an independent Pakistan and its precedent is not found in the history of Pakistan.