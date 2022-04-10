Sports

Martin takes Grand Prix of Americas pole in Ducati sweep

By AFP
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Jorge Martin of Spain and Pramac Racing returns in box during the MotoGP qualifying practice during the MotoGP Of The Americas - Qualifying on April 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

AUSTIN: Jorge Martin grabbed his second pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the United States on Saturday as Ducati swept the first five places on the starting grid.

Martin, who was second in Argentina last weekend, put in a memorable performance after only sneaking into the final qualifying round.

He edged out Jack Miller by just 0.003sec with fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini making up the top five.

Martin has now qualified on the front row for all four races this season.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will start in ninth place on his Honda as the 29-year-old returns after missing the Argentina race.

He suffered double vision after a violent high-side crash in Indonesia last month.

Marquez has won seven of the eight races contested at the Texas track.

World champion Fabio Quartararo, fastest in practice, will start Sunday’s race in sixth place after falling off his Yamaha.

Current world championship leader Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, who won his maiden MotoGP race at the 200th time of asking last weekend in Argentina, missed out on the qualifying shootout after a crash.

The 32-year-old Spaniard will start Sunday’s race 13th on the grid.

In Moto2 qualifying, American rider Cameron Beaubier claimed his maiden pole position by 0.3sec over world championship leader Celestino Vietti who rides for Valentino Rossi’s academy team.

Aron Canet, who overcame a late crash, makes up the front row.

Previous articleEpaper – April 10-2022 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Becker could face jail after bankruptcy verdict

LONDON: Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be jailed for up to seven years after being found guilty of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy by...
Read more
Sports

Ravi Shastri urges life ban if repeat of 2013 incident with Chahal

Former India coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in all-time ODI batting ratings

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam showcased his newfound hunger to remain among the elite batters across the globe with a super series against Australia,...
Read more
Sports

England, West Indies backs Ramiz Raja’s plan of four-nation series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja's plan of introducing a four-nation tournament received a further boost after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)...
Read more
Sports

Shastri urges life ban if repeat of 2013 incident with Chahal

MUMBAI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly...
Read more
Sports

Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Leclerc

MELBOURNE: McLaren's Lando Norris upstaged Ferrari and Red Bull to clock the fastest time in a scrappy third and final practice on Saturday for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran ousted in no-confidence vote

-- 174 opposition MPs vote in favour of motion -- Shehbaz terms Khan's removal as 'start of a new era' ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly early hours of...

Possible outcome of current crisis in parliament

Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative area surges to over 400 acre in Pakistan

PM Khan’s stand on Palestine commendable; says Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.