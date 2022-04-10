Five TTP militants killed in KP shootout

PESHAWAR: At least five terrorists were killed on Sunday in a shootout with police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Zindi Falak Sher town in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Bannu police, the slain terrorists belonged to Commander Akhtar Muhammad and Commander Zargul groups of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police, accompanied by the CTD, conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

The terrorists were killed in the shootout while many of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police and the CTD launched a joint search operation for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists.

The police also recovered modern weapons, identity cards, mobile phones, a motorcycle and other equipment from the slain terrorists. They were wanted by the CTD in cases of targeted killings, bomb blasts and attacks on security forces.