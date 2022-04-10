NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: No death on seventh consecutive day

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded no death from the Covid-19 pandemic on the seventh consecutive day on Saturday, an indicator of the decreasing impact of the pandemic, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

Pakistan reported one death from Covid-19 last time on April 2, increasing the overall death toll to 30,361.

According to the data released by the ministry, the country on Saturday reported 96 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,526,568 cases, including 1,486,820 recoveries.

There are 9,387 active cases in the country, including 273 patients who are in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 576,320 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 505,372 cases.

Staff Report

