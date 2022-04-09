SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the judicial questions on which the Sindh High Court (SHC) expressed its indignation.

The hearing of journalist Baig’s petition against money laundering allegations and freezing of bank accounts started in a standing bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro.

Baig was present in the court along with his counsel Latif Khosa.

The investigating officer took a stand in the court that we have been sending notices to Baig since 2021 but they have not appeared anywhere to date, we have not closed the inquiry.

Justice Kalhoro reprimanded the FIR officer and said that they should not try to be too smart. When you are asked to speak, the court asked that when Mohsin Baig was not arrested in this FIR.

“Suppose they were arrested in another FIR, the court asked the investigating officer if he had seen the documents.”

The FIA lawyer said that we have to look at the documents now, we should be given time for that, on which the lawyer Safi Latif Khosa said that the documents were given to us by the FIA, then what kind of documents are they asking for respite?

The court asked the investigating officer, “What evidence do you have of money laundering?”

Don’t try to mislead the court, you explain how all this happened or else action will be taken against you. However, the court adjourned the hearing till April 22 and ordered the FIA to appear with the documents.

The court also ordered that the records of the accounts of Mohsin Baig and his company be produced in the court.

Speaking after the trial, Baig said the prime minister did not care about his honour, the constitution or the dignity of Pakistan. “Imran Khan is not fit for politics. If he is removed from the post even 10 times, he will not be affected. He should have faced the situation democratically with grace.”

Baig said that Khan has completed his innings, his role in Pakistani politics is gone forever, whatever he does now he cannot get that honour and fame again.