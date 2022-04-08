Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

After Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, the Opposition on Friday turned its guns toward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the KP Assembly.

A delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Khan.

“We beg to move that leave may be granted under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules to move a resolution of no-confidence against the Chief Minister under Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the notice read.

According to the resolution: “[..] Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of this Assembly as this Assembly as the Chief Minister, it is hereby resolved that the said Mr Mahmood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office.”

It is worth mentioning that the National Assembly’s session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place at 10:30am tomorrow (Saturday) in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

In the National Assembly’s (NA) agenda issued Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.