NATIONAL

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

By News Desk

After Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, the Opposition on Friday turned its guns toward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the KP Assembly.

A delegation of senior lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Khan.

“We beg to move that leave may be granted under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules to move a resolution of no-confidence against the Chief Minister under Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the notice read.

According to the resolution: “[..] Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of this Assembly as this Assembly as the Chief Minister, it is hereby resolved that the said Mr Mahmood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office.”

It is worth mentioning that the National Assembly’s session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place at 10:30am tomorrow (Saturday) in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

In the National Assembly’s (NA) agenda issued Friday, voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

Previous articleSheikh Rashid says ‘mass resignations is the last option left for the govt’
Next articleECP to finalise delimitation of constituencies within four months
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rupee recovers Rs3.5 against dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee snapped a losing streak against the US dollar after 19 consecutive sessions and recovered to 184.68 on Friday. The State Bank of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC dismisses case filed by Murad Saeed against Mohsin Baig

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a case filed by Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed against media person...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two soldiers martyred, officer injured in Balochistan IBO

Two soldiers were martyred and an officer injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Singi, near Mashkai in Balochistan, according to...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to finalise delimitation of constituencies within four months

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to complete the delimitation of all constituencies of the national and the provincial assemblies within four...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sheikh Rashid says ‘mass resignations is the last option left for the govt’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that "mass resignations" were the "last option" left for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX gains 658 points as bulls stage comeback

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court ruled to end political uncertainty in the country, with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

After Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, the Opposition on Friday turned its guns toward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and...

Sheikh Rashid says ‘mass resignations is the last option left for the govt’

PSX gains 658 points as bulls stage comeback

Voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran to take place tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.