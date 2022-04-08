NATIONAL

IHC directs President Alvi to meet Baloch students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed President Arif Alvi to meet Baloch students in light of the petition against their harassment at Quaid-e-Azam University.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition and ordered the home secretary to meet with and ensure the safety of Baloch students.

The Baloch student’s advocate, Zainab Janjua, informed the high court that students are apprehensive to go back to Balochistan due to fear of abduction.

Highlighting the disappearance of QAU student Hafeez Baloch, the IHC chief justice questioned the deputy attorney general on why students go missing, “why is a child missing for even one day?”

The IHC ordered the country’s institutions to eliminate the fear of harassment and abduction of Baloch students in their province, adding that there is no justification for the experiences of the students.

“Whatever the current situation may be, it does not matter, Baloch students are the favourite students of this court,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated.

The chief justice urged that relevant authorities must do more to eliminate the reservations of Baloch students and added that not enough initiative was being taken.

“Why should students be afraid to go to their province?” he questioned.

The IHC ordered the secretary to the president to submit a report to the court upon the next hearing and has directed the deputy attorney general to arrange a meeting of Baloch students with President Arif Alvi.

The DAG informed the court that the president has met the home secretary regarding the students, and requires the court to grant more time to meet the students in light of the current political situation.

“It is the responsibility of the federal government, but the government does not meet them. This court expects the president of Pakistan to ensure the safety of children,” the IHC chief justice added.

The court also stated that the president had previously directed all the universities of Islamabad to refrain from racial profiling of children.

The lawyer for Quaid-e-Azam University informed the court that a committee has been formed and is looking into the matter, adding that the university inquired into the professor about whom the students have reservations.

The varsity’s lawyer also stated that a “high-level” committee has been formed on the matter of the missing student and is in the process of conducting an inquiry.

The case has been adjourned for a week.

