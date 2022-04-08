NATIONAL

ECP to finalise delimitation of constituencies within four months

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to complete the delimitation of all constituencies of the national and the provincial assemblies within four months on the basis of the 2017 census.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ECP, with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair, after a series of recent events in the politics of Pakistan.

The ECP has asked the provincial governments to immediately provide maps and other data so that the process of delimitation could be completed in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, ECP secretary and special secretary were directed to present a complete action plan for the general election on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to expedite and complete the process to review and update the voters’ lists for the general election at the earliest.

Moreover, the ECP also decided to seek assistance from the federal secretary of finance and the Punjab chief secretary, and then conclude on how to ensure timely local government elections in Punjab.

The ECP is performing its constitutional role for the continuation of democratic process, transparency and rule of law and it will continue to do so in future as well, a statement issued by the Commission read.

