Pak vs Aus: How much profit did PCB generate from series?

By News Desk
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 31 : Rameez Raja looks on before the ICC Cricket World Cup Group Match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

The recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series attracted cricket fans from across the country as the Aussies toured the country after 23 years — and just as it attracted fans, it also generated a huge profit for Pakistan Cricket Board.

PCB’s chairman Ramiz Raja has shared that the recently concluded Australia home tour has given the board a major boost on the commercial side.

Raja, in an interview released by the PCB, recalled Pakistan’s historic T20 World Cup victory over India in October and termed it a major boost for cricket in commercial aspects.

“With good performances in recent past, our cricket team has built confidence in people which has given us new heights on commercial grounds,” he shared.

“After our victory against India in T20 World Cup, people took more interest in this game. Only Australia’s home tour generated profits up to two billion. So, it is a positive sign for us moving forward,” he added.

However, Raja feels that infrastructure is something they need to work on. “We lack infrastructure. Our pitches are not up to the mark. Upcoming international cricket season in the country is massive, and for that, we need to work really hard,” the chairman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that West Indies, England and New Zealand are lined up to tour Pakistan later this year.

News Desk

Pakistan women cricketers to participate in T20 tournament in Dubai

Pakistan women cricketer Fatima Sana will participate in a T20 competition in Dubai, which is scheduled to start from May 1, a news outlet...
Birthday boy Golovkin vows to deliver ‘great fight’

TOKYO: Gennady Golovkin plans to turn 40 in style with "a great fight" against Ryota Murata on Saturday in a middleweight unification showdown in...
PCB to end Covid protocols for West Indies series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to adopt a corona-free policy for future matches after successful experiment at a domestic tournament, a news...
Imam-ul-Haq moves to No.3 in ICC ODI Rankings

After dominating in the ODI series against Australia, Babar Azam has retained his top spot, while Imam-ul-Haq has gained several positions to reach No.3...
De Bruyne gives Man City slender lead over Atletico

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's patience after Kevin De Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid's stubborn resistence to clinch a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League...
Liverpool in sight of semis after beating Benfica

LISBON: Liverpool took charge of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday as Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz gave them a...
Why PM Imran’s rivals want him out of power

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve parliament in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him has been met with shock and bemusement,...

