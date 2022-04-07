Pak vs Aus: How much profit did PCB generate from series?

The recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series attracted cricket fans from across the country as the Aussies toured the country after 23 years — and just as it attracted fans, it also generated a huge profit for Pakistan Cricket Board.

PCB’s chairman Ramiz Raja has shared that the recently concluded Australia home tour has given the board a major boost on the commercial side.

Raja, in an interview released by the PCB, recalled Pakistan’s historic T20 World Cup victory over India in October and termed it a major boost for cricket in commercial aspects.

“With good performances in recent past, our cricket team has built confidence in people which has given us new heights on commercial grounds,” he shared.

“After our victory against India in T20 World Cup, people took more interest in this game. Only Australia’s home tour generated profits up to two billion. So, it is a positive sign for us moving forward,” he added.

However, Raja feels that infrastructure is something they need to work on. “We lack infrastructure. Our pitches are not up to the mark. Upcoming international cricket season in the country is massive, and for that, we need to work really hard,” the chairman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that West Indies, England and New Zealand are lined up to tour Pakistan later this year.