Sports

Gaddafi Stadium to host Central Punjab College Championship final on Friday

By News Desk

The final of Central Punjab College Championship 2021-22 will be played between Government College University Lahore and Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, 8 April.

The 40-over contest will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on the PCB’s official YouTube Channel and its first ball will be bowled at 1510. The day-night final will be played with pink ball and second innings will resume at 1910.

The winner will collect a cheque of PKR0.5million, while the losing side will receive PKR0.3million. Separately, Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best all-rounder and Best Wicketkeeper will receive PKR25,000.

The One-Day tournament began on 2 February 2021 in which 155 private and public colleges from 18 districts, falling under the jurisdiction of Central Punjab Cricket Association, participated. The tournament featured as many as 3,100 players, who played across 48 venues.

Previous articlePak vs Aus: How much profit did PCB generate from series?
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pak vs Aus: How much profit did PCB generate from series?

The recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series attracted cricket fans from across the country as the Aussies toured the country after 23 years — and just...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan women cricketers to participate in T20 tournament in Dubai

Pakistan women cricketer Fatima Sana will participate in a T20 competition in Dubai, which is scheduled to start from May 1, a news outlet...
Read more
Sports

Birthday boy Golovkin vows to deliver ‘great fight’

TOKYO: Gennady Golovkin plans to turn 40 in style with "a great fight" against Ryota Murata on Saturday in a middleweight unification showdown in...
Read more
Sports

PCB to end Covid protocols for West Indies series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to adopt a corona-free policy for future matches after successful experiment at a domestic tournament, a news...
Read more
Sports

Imam-ul-Haq moves to No.3 in ICC ODI Rankings

After dominating in the ODI series against Australia, Babar Azam has retained his top spot, while Imam-ul-Haq has gained several positions to reach No.3...
Read more
Sports

De Bruyne gives Man City slender lead over Atletico

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's patience after Kevin De Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid's stubborn resistence to clinch a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for fourth day in a...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,093....

Why PM Imran’s rivals want him out of power

Pakistan women cricketers to participate in T20 tournament in Dubai

US lawmaker urges Biden to act on anti-Muslim discrimination in India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.