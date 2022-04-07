Gaddafi Stadium to host Central Punjab College Championship final on Friday

The final of Central Punjab College Championship 2021-22 will be played between Government College University Lahore and Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, 8 April.

The 40-over contest will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on the PCB’s official YouTube Channel and its first ball will be bowled at 1510. The day-night final will be played with pink ball and second innings will resume at 1910.

The winner will collect a cheque of PKR0.5million, while the losing side will receive PKR0.3million. Separately, Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best all-rounder and Best Wicketkeeper will receive PKR25,000.

The One-Day tournament began on 2 February 2021 in which 155 private and public colleges from 18 districts, falling under the jurisdiction of Central Punjab Cricket Association, participated. The tournament featured as many as 3,100 players, who played across 48 venues.