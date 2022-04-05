NATIONAL

Lettergate: Shehbaz asks army chief, spymaster to share ‘evidence of treason’

By Staff Report

— PML-N president says haven’t received any letter from president seeking suggestions for interim PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif demanded of the army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general to make public “any evidence” their institutions have about the “treason” committed by the opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sharif asked the two to share “minutes” of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in which the “conspiracy letter” was discussed.

He claimed the government was lying about of meeting which was attended by all three service chiefs, among other top officials of the government.

He wondered whether Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa had seen the minutes of the meeting. He called upon Gen. Bajwa and Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum to issue a clarification regarding the meeting’s statement.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and deputy speaker of the outgoing National Assembly declared 192 MPs — of the opposition and those who deflected to PML-N, “traitors” under Article 5.

“If we are traitors, then bring evidence,” he added.

Lashing out at the deputy speaker’s ruling, the PML-N president deplored that if voting on the no-confidence motion was not held again, then Pakistan risked becoming a banana republic.

He said while the early election was the opposition’s demand, the government announced elections in violation of the constitution.

He insisted that both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan violated the constitution. “The Constitution of Pakistan has been trampled by the two leaders,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sharif also claimed that he hadn’t received “any letter” from Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

“As I speak, I have not received officially any letter from President Alvi,” he said.

On Monday, the President’s Secretariat shared copies of letters written to Khan and Sharif, asking them to propose names for the post of caretaker prime minister.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the opposition leader declared that telling lies was in Khan’s nature.

Staff Report

