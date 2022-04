ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly during his day-long visit to Lahore, his office said Tuesday.

The prime minister will also address the workers of the ruling party in the provincial capital.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, Khan is continuing with his office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224-A (4) of the Constitution.