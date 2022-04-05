Sports

Good to be back home for struggling Ricciardo

By Reuters

MELBOURNE: Daniel Ricciardo thinks he might once have taken the Australian Grand Prix for granted but three years without any Formula One action at Albert Park has left him hankering for a race on home soil.

The 32-year-old will get his wish this weekend when the world championship circuit returns to Melbourne for the first time since the 2020 race was called off at the 11th hour as the COVID-19 pandemic first took a grip on Australia.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner’s last race in Melbourne, his first for Renault, was effectively ended in the first few seconds when he lost his front end in the trackside grass, leaving him with even more of a sense of longing.

“In a way, it’s kind of like, ‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’,” the Australian told the Herald Sun newspaper.

“When I look back, obviously we were there in 2020 but we did not race, we were there in 2019 but my race did not last very long.

“It feels like the last time I actually had a proper race there was in 2018 so it has been a long time so I am very, very excited to get back.

“Whether we are competitive or not I think just to race on home soil will be a good time.”

Now in his second season at McLaren, Ricciardo has good reason to question the competitiveness of his car after finishing 14th at the season-opener in Bahrain and being forced to retire in Saudi Arabia.

That is a stark contrast with his former team Red Bull, who have already got their first win of the season through world champion Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo, who twice finished fourth at Albert Park with Red Bull, accepts that there will always be questions about his decision to walk away from the team at the end of the 2018 season.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he added. “Obviously at the time, I felt like that was the right thing for me. You kind of stand by that.”

“It’s not something I look back on and regret it, or think I should have done differently.”

Previous articleCoach Stead hopeful of Williamson’s return for England Tests
Next articlePipe dreams: Sewage workers hope for better future
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coach Stead hopeful of Williamson’s return for England Tests

WELLINGTON: New Zealand coach Gary Stead hopes to have captain Kane Williamson back for their three-Test tour of England in June but says they...
Read more
Sports

Rampant Spurs go fourth in Premier League

LONDON: Tottenham powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle, while West Ham's 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into...
Read more
Sports

PCB hands NOCs to Shaheen, Rizwan and others to play county in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted permission to seven players to travel to England and participate in the 2022 county season. Sources have revealed...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan team to tour Netherlands for three ODIs

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to tour the Netherlands to play three one-day matches in July. Sources privy to the matter said the ODI...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand great Taylor in tearful farewell to international cricket

HAMILTON: An emotional Ross Taylor was given a standing ovation as the New Zealand great made an emotional farewell to international cricket on Monday...
Read more
Sports

Chennai skipper Jadeja not feeling the pressure despite winless IPL run

NEW DELHI: Ravindra Jadeja's reign as Chennai Super Kings captain began with a hat-trick of defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP doesn’t own report that polls not possible in three-month time

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) distanced itself from a report claiming the agency has expressed its inability to conduct general elections within...

US rejects claim it’s behind no-confidence vote against Imran

Pipe dreams: Sewage workers hope for better future

Good to be back home for struggling Ricciardo

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.