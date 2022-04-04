NATIONAL

Imran has imposed ‘civilian martial law’, declares Shehbaz

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Monday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for what de declared was the imposition of a “civilian martial law” in the country, terming the move “thoroughly unconstitutional”.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MP Asad Mehmood, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal, he said Khan, along with his party members, has challenged and violated the Constitution of Pakistan.

“April 3 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan,” he said, adding that Khan imposed a so-called civilian martial law, recalling former strongman Gen. Pervez Musharraf also took a similar measure on November 3, 2007.

He termed the four-year tenure of the PTI-led government a period of “an individual government, totalitarian and fascist” in nature.

On March 24, former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser granted leave to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the will of the House.

Recalling Sunday’s ruling of the deputy speaker regarding the no-confidence motion, he asked: “If Qasim Suri termed the motion as ‘unconstitutional’, why wasn’t it raised earlier?”

“PTI used Article 5 to prevent themselves from the embarrassment that they would have faced after their defeat in case of voting on the no-confidence motion,” Sharif said.

Regarding the “foreign threat letter” controversy, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said that Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed Khan hosted a farewell dinner on March 16 and invited some US officials, including those who were accused by Khan.”

Moreover, he added that, in his tweet, the ambassador thanked Donald Lu for good relations and cooperation.

“If the letter was dated March 7 and highlighted the involvement of Donald Lu, why was the ambassador acknowledging the US official during the dinner on March 16,” he highlighted, questioning why Lu was invited for the dinner if had in fact threatened Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said if they had received the “foreign letter” on March 7, then “why did they not highlight this issue earlier?”

“According to the speech given by the former NA deputy speaker, all Opposition leaders became traitors,” he said, adding that yesterday’s NA proceedings made a joke of the Constitution of Pakistan, laws and Parliament.

Regarding former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claims about challenging the speaker’s ruling, Sharif said: “It is right that no one can challenge the proceedings of the House but the Constitution was blatantly violated, does it have any protection?”

He said that the matter is in the Supreme Court and hence, “I will not talk much about it.”

To a question, Sharif refused to become part of any consultation for an interim setup including an interim prime minister and said they await a decision from the apex court against “subversion” of the Constitution.

He said he would not become part of the consultation for the interim prime minister. “The president has subverted the Constitution and now we await a decision against it from Supreme Court,” he said.

“Sunday [April 3] was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan,” Mahmood said, adding that Khan is trying to pressurise the institutions.

He said they [the joint Opposition] will not accept international pressure being imposed under the garb of a “threat letter”.

He suggested the higher courts of Pakistan hold Khan accountable for his statements regarding the credibility of judges.

Previous articleHealth department introduces reforms on Punjab ombudsman’s orders
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Health department introduces reforms on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan in an own-motion notice about the shortage of staff in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: A special judge in Lahore Monday reserved his verdict on the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking rejection of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

LAS VEGAS: Brooklyn-based Pakistan-origin vocalist Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear arguments later on Monday around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The president has written to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew...

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.