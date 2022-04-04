NATIONAL

Health department introduces reforms on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

By Staff Report

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan in an own-motion notice about the shortage of staff in a local hospital, the Specialised Healthcare And Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has reported about the launch of a coordinated automation system in both former and Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department for improving efficiency and service delivery.

A nine-member committee was constituted under the chair of the SH&ME department secretary, with the P&SH department secretary as its co-chairperson, in pursuance of directions of Khan to introduce a coordinated automation system in both the departments.

A report submitted to the ombudsman office by the SH&ME department has intimated the detail of departmental reforms including a province-wide dengue activity tracking system, a Covid-19 dashboard to remain updated about the latest situation of the corona disease, an organized civil registration system to record/update information about birth and death daily, district health information system for collecting, processing, analyzing data and providing informative feedback to primary, secondary and tertiary level healthcare facilities.

This provides baseline data for district planning, implementation, and monitoring of major indicators of disease patterns, preventive services, and physical resources daily, the report added.

The report noted the development of an online human resource management information system has helped to digitally store updated data of all the staff under the administrative control of the SH&ME department in the form of individual profiles.

Alongside, the report reported that a comprehensive financial assistance portal system was also being designed and would be made online shortly to analyze, process, and finalize the cases of financial assistance for needy patients.

While giving the details of upcoming projects for better coordination between primary & secondary healthcare and SH&ME departments, the report admitted that the hospital-wise dashboard would inculcate all the information about medical professionals working in the particular institute besides information related to ongoing procurement.

Previous articleCourt reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: A special judge in Lahore Monday reserved his verdict on the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking rejection of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

LAS VEGAS: Brooklyn-based Pakistan-origin vocalist Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear arguments later on Monday around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The president has written to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names...
Read more
NATIONAL

Usman Buzdar holds farewell meeting with staff members of CMO

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a farewell meeting with the staff members of CM Office on Sunday and thanked them for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

LAS VEGAS: Brooklyn-based Pakistan-origin vocalist Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best...

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

Chennai skipper Jadeja not feeling the pressure despite winless IPL run

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.