Fazlur Rehman says ‘must uphold constitution first, move towards polls later’

By News Desk

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman said Monday that the Opposition could move toward elections once the Constitution has been upheld in the country.

Fazl’s comments came after Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, saying it was backed by “foreign powers”.

Following this, the prime minister was quick to address the nation and congratulate them for “their success” as he asked Pakistanis to gear up for the elections.

The storm had not settled yet but the prime minister went ahead and advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly, who within a short time, followed suit and dissolved it. The matter is in the Supreme Court.

In his press conference today, a charged Fazil said in 1988, Balochistan’s assembly was dissolved but the court restored it. “The court should take action against the recent violation of the Constitution and not delay it.”

The PDM chief lashed out at the deputy speaker for not taking the Opposition’s input while making the decision and censured the president for obeying the prime minister’s directives without asking any questions.

“The entire country has been pushed into a crisis […] our only demand is that the deputy speaker’s ruling is declared illegal,” Fazl said, terming Suri’s decision as “controversial and unconstitutional”.

The PDM chief said the deputy speaker issued a “controversial” decision based on a “controversial letter” as he warned the PTI and the prime minister that the Opposition would “not back down”.

“All of these unconstitutional moves are being made to come into power again — illegally,” the PDM chief said, adding that the prime minister has sought a safe exit by dissolving the assemblies.

Fazl said the Opposition wants the courts to uphold the law and declare the deputy speaker’s decision illegal.

NATIONAL

Smeda CEO quits in protest for ‘abrogation of the Constitution of Pakistan’

In a rare development, the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Autho­rity (Smeda) Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza resigned from his office under protest for...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Always did licit work, made decisions on merit: Buzdar

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that he always did licit work and made decisions with consultations while ensuring...
Read more
NATIONAL

British Council trains 100 emerging young women for leadership role

Celebrating the launch of its ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in South Asia, the British Council has reiterated its commitment to take more effective initiatives...
Read more
NATIONAL

US official avoids question on regime change conspiracy in Pakistan

The Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia at the US State Department Donald Lu skipped the question when asked about the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP chief minister to lay foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week. The Chief Minister also directed...
Read more
