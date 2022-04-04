NATIONAL

Court reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail

By INP
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: A special judge in Lahore Monday reserved his verdict on the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking rejection of the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

During the hearing, the prosecution prayed to the court to cancel the extension in bail granted to the PML-N president on March 25, arguing that legal requirements were not met while doing so.

Amjad Pervez, Sharif’s counsel, on the other hand, gave references to different court verdicts to support his contention that the court could grant an extension to his client.

Calling the FIA’s bail cancellation application unjustified, Pervez prayed to the court to reject it.

He went on to say that if the agency had objections to the bail extension, it should have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He further said that such extensions had been granted in the past as well, and there was nothing new in it.

INP

NATIONAL

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear arguments later on Monday around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence...

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

Chennai skipper Jadeja not feeling the pressure despite winless IPL run

Troubled Sri Lanka set for new cabinet and protests

