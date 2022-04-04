Court reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: A special judge in Lahore Monday reserved his verdict on the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking rejection of the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

During the hearing, the prosecution prayed to the court to cancel the extension in bail granted to the PML-N president on March 25, arguing that legal requirements were not met while doing so.

Amjad Pervez, Sharif’s counsel, on the other hand, gave references to different court verdicts to support his contention that the court could grant an extension to his client.

Calling the FIA’s bail cancellation application unjustified, Pervez prayed to the court to reject it.

He went on to say that if the agency had objections to the bail extension, it should have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He further said that such extensions had been granted in the past as well, and there was nothing new in it.