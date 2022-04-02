Maryam says PM Imran should be booked for ‘sedition’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition, adding that whatever the premier is doing today will only add to the dossier and charge sheet against him.

“Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK [Imran Khan] included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Whatever IK is doing today will only add to the dossier and charge sheet against him. The list is getting longer and longer. He is inviting woes and miseries for himself and his people. Will have to pay through his nose for every word he says today. Insha’Allah. Phir na kehna bataya nahi!,” she wrote in another tweet.

The tweets come after local media, quoting sources, reported that the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership have decided to resort to violence in the federal capital on Sunday, the day crucial voting is going to take place in National Assembly on the opposition’s no-trust motion.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir, quoting sources, said that the ruling party has decided to stop the opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house of parliament.

Whether they enter the assembly or even if they are outside, they will be beaten, Mir said, while quoting ‘informed sources’.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran had urged the country’s youth to take to streets to hold ‘peaceful demonstrations’ against “foreign conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government. “Raise your voice and stage protests against this conspiracy not for me but for the future of the country,” he remarked while addressing the youth.

“Don’t resort to violence and I urge you to hold peaceful demonstrations and don’t cause any harm to the country,” he asked his young supporters while interacting with them via telephone.