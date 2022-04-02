NATIONAL

Maryam says PM Imran should be booked for ‘sedition’

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition, adding that whatever the premier is doing today will only add to the dossier and charge sheet against him.

“Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK [Imran Khan] included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Whatever IK is doing today will only add to the dossier and charge sheet against him. The list is getting longer and longer. He is inviting woes and miseries for himself and his people. Will have to pay through his nose for every word he says today. Insha’Allah. Phir na kehna bataya nahi!,” she wrote in another tweet.

The tweets come after local media, quoting sources, reported that the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership have decided to resort to violence in the federal capital on Sunday, the day crucial voting is going to take place in National Assembly on the opposition’s no-trust motion.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir, quoting sources, said that the ruling party has decided to stop the opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house of parliament.

Whether they enter the assembly or even if they are outside, they will be beaten, Mir said, while quoting ‘informed sources’.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran had urged the country’s youth to take to streets to hold ‘peaceful demonstrations’ against “foreign conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government. “Raise your voice and stage protests against this conspiracy not for me but for the future of the country,” he remarked while addressing the youth.

“Don’t resort to violence and I urge you to hold peaceful demonstrations and don’t cause any harm to the country,” he asked his young supporters while interacting with them via telephone.

Previous articlePM Imran says US behind conspiracy to topple PTI govt
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Imran says US behind conspiracy to topple PTI govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday held the United States responsible for the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to overthrow his government. “Ok I’m taking the name of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad issues directives for formation of commission to probe global conspiracy against PM Imran’s govt

Shortly after assuming charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday issued directives for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be ‘stopped immediately’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be "stopped immediately", terming it a great...
Read more
NATIONAL

Those who brought PTI into power no long with it: Siraj

LAHORE: Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that those who had brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power are no long with the ruling...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of Higher Education and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Conspiracies, threats to Pakistan from US, India, Israel not secret: Baloch

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, President of the Political and National Affairs Standing Committee, Liaqat Baloch has said that intimidation, conspiracies and threats to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Those who brought PTI into power no long with it: Siraj

LAHORE: Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that those who had brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power are no long with the ruling...

Punjab PDWP approves two development schemes

Conspiracies, threats to Pakistan from US, India, Israel not secret: Baloch

Foolproof security planned for Capital for no-trust vote today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.