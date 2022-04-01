Sheikh Rashid once again calls for early elections

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid urged ‘responsible quarters’ on Friday to take the initiative and announce early elections to hold accountable those who sold their votes.

While addressing a ceremony held in Rawalpindi to confer upon the Waqar-un-Nisa College the status of a university, the interior minister added that tomorrow would be an important day in Pakistan’s politics.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be defeated by elements who looted the country for decades, and have now united against his government,” he said. “Even if the no-confidence motion is successful on Sunday, everyone is with Imran Khan. Rawalpindi does not like those who sell their votes.”

The interior minister reiterated that he is standing with the premier like a ‘rock’. “Imran Khan will fight against these plunderers and looters,” the minister stressed.

Rashid said he wanted for the Nullah Leh project to also be inaugurated, “but I guess people didn’t want that”.

Announcing 264 jobs and Rs300 million worth of funds for the university, Minister Rashid said that he did not know where he would be the day after tomorrow but these jobs were to be given to the daughters of underprivileged families.

The minister lamented that it was an uphill task trying to give the medical college the status of a university. “Had to please people who no one even bothers to greet,” the minister said.