Ramadan: Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to observe first roza on Saturday

The Holy month of Ramadan will begin in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other countries on Saturday.

According to the official Twitter page of Haramain Sharifain, the crescent moon of Ramadan was witnessed at multiple locations throughout the Kingdom.

“The Crescent of #Ramadan 1443/ 2022 was SEEN in multiple Locations in Saudi Arabia, subsequently, 1st Ramadan 1443 will be on Saturday, 2nd April 2022,” Haramain Sharifain broke the news on the microblogging website.

Meanwhile, the moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) after the Maghrib prayer and confirmed the presence of the crescent moon, the UAE official news agency Wam reported.

According to the committee, Friday, April 1 will be the last day of Sha’ban 1443 Hijri and Saturday will mark the first day of Ramadan.

Aside from the UAE, countries that align themselves with the Saudi Arabian moon sighting include Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Chechnia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq (Sunnis follow Saudi), Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Palestine, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Togo, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.