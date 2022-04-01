NATIONAL

PM approves filing references against dissident lawmakers

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved filing references against the dissdent lawmakers, who joined the opposition camp to support the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Development comes days after, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued show-cause notices to dissident lawmakers for joining the opposition parties.

In the notices issued on March 19, the ruling party reminded the dissidents that they were bound to follow the directions issued by the PTI as its member. It asked the lawmakers to explain within seven days about giving the impression that they were about to leave the party.

PM Imran as chairman of the ruling PTI on Friday dismissed the responses submitted by the estranged MNAs as “unreasonable”, according to a statement issued by the ruling party.

The statement was issued after PM’s adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan and PTI Central Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani held a meeting to prepare the references against the estranged lawmakers in line with the instructions of PM Imran.

The statement said documentary evidence of horse-trading will also be sent along the references to the National Assembly speaker under Article 63-A (1) of the party’s constitution.

Awan said the PM Imran has directed to take stern legal action against the “unscrupulous members”.

Constitution requires the parliamentarians to be honest and trustworthy, said the PM’ aide, adding that those who are involved in ‘horse-trading’ are not sadiq [truthful] and ameen [righteous].

News Desk

