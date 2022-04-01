NATIONAL

One sent to prison, another acquitted in OGDCL graft reference

By INP
Islamabad, Pakistan: façade of the National Accountability Bureau headquarters (NAB) - federal institution responsible for the fight against corruption - Shahrah-e-Jamhuriat

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi Friday sentenced a suspect to four years in prison and acquitted another in the corruption reference involving Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The court sentenced accused Shafiq Soomro and acquitted Latif, an official of the company, in the reference.

Hussain Bakhsh Narejo, a store assistant at the agency and accused in the reference, was still a fugitive as per the court orders.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Narejo had been admitted to Jinnah Hospital in 2017 for treatment from where he managed to escape and was declared fugitive by the court.

“He [Narejo] is the main accused in the reference,” NAB said.

INP

