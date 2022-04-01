IHC bins Gillani’s appeal against Sanjrani’s election

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the intra court appeal of former prime minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani seeking annulment of the election of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The court on Friday pronounced the verdict reserved the previous day.

A two-judge bench of the court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict on Gillani’s appeal challenging the election of Sanjrani.

The court heard the case again on Thursday and reserved its judgement.