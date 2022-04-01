Bilawal rejects claims of ‘foreign conspiracy theory’, asks PM to leave with dignity

Dismissing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that opposition was involved in a “foreign-funded conspiracy” to topple his government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday urged the premier to leave his office ‘respectfully’ and not look for any “face-saving”.

“The decision [to table no-confidence motion] was taken long before Imran Khan’s visit to Russia. We took many decisions during our CEC meeting in January,” he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

Bilawal said that the opposition had been struggling to oust the PTI-led government for the past three years. “Did we know that the prime minister was going to visit Russia? Did we know that Russia was going to attack Ukraine? Mr prime minister, at least tell people lies which sound like truth,” he remarked.

The PPP chief said that if the prime minister is refusing to see the facts, it doesn’t mean that he is not going to lose. “If a common man had said something like what the prime minister is saying it would have been fine but when it comes from the mouth of a country’s leader, it damages the country,” he said and added that a routine diplomatic process has been made controversial.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan used to say that by tabling no-confidence motion, the opposition has given him a gift but now declares it a global conspiracy against his government. “Please, first decide whether it is a gift from us or it is a foreign conspiracy,” he mocked the premier.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, he said, a peaceful no-confidence vote is taking place as at many times in the past, unconstitutional means were used for such purpose. “We have taken a constitutional route… it should not be made controversial.”

Bilawal said the prime minister should fight against the constitutional process honourably and should not seek a “face saving or a backdoor exit”. “You (Imran Khan) were imposed upon this nation… it is about time you should think about your acts. Our steps would strengthen the democracy in this country,” he added.

“We (opposition) have decided to bring electoral reforms [after the PTI government is removed] and then move forward with new elections in the country… we want the new government to have a mandate from the people and solve problems of the people.”

Bilawal hoped that there would not be any “unconstitutional” step taken before the Sunday’s no-confidence vote against the premier.

Answering a question, the PPP leader said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least came to Pakistan but when Imran Khan was in the opposition, he himself went to India to meet Modi

“Even recently, Imran Khan lauded Modi’s foreign policy despite his attack on IIOJK’s status,” he added.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan’s foreign policy is confusing as when he came to power, he asked his minister to do propaganda against CPEC which annoyed China.

He said that PM Imran did whatever was in his powers to have better relations with the US. “He even became a mini Trump. He shakes hand with Trump and comes back to Pakistan as if he had won another [cricket] World Cup.”