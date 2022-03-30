Opinion

MQM tilts the balance

Imran Khan blindsided by allies

By Editorial
During the last few days Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued to lose allies from the BAP, the PML(Q), the JWP as well as from independent lawmakers. This has brought down the total strength of the ruling alliance to 164. Meanwhile the number of those on the opposition’s side has continued to increase. With the National Assembly comprising 342 members, the opposition has to show the support of 172 lawmakers to get the no-confidence motion passed. With seven MQM members also joining the opposition, it commands 175 votes now. Mr Khan has thus lost his majority in the National Assembly before the final count of the no-confidence motion. The PM and his team had so far concentrated on targeting the PTI’s dissenting MNAs, accusing them of selling their souls for money taken from the opposition. PTI supporters had attacked Sindh House where some of the dissenters had taken shelter. The Attorney General took the issue of the PTI’s dissenting MNAs to the Supreme Court asking for their life-long disqualification as lawmakers. The PM had later written letters to each one of them to bar them from taking part in the no-confidence proceedings on pain of being disqualified. As things stand the opposition does not need the support of PTI’s dissidents to bring down the government.

The only honourable way out for Mr Khan is to accept the defeat and resign. This is what the joint opposition has demanded at a press conference where the leaders of the MQM were also present. The PM has however announced to fight to the last ball and even push other players out of the playground, which indicates confrontation. The PM has to realize that he is leaving behind a legacy of dire economic issues, a worrisome rise in terrorist incidents and serious foreign policy challenges. The no-confidence move is a legitimate way of government change in parliamentary democracies. As r Khan no longer possesses a majority in the National Assembly, he has no constitutional or moral authority to remain in power. Any attempt to disrupt a peaceful transfer of power would give birth to a new crisis which would be harmful for the country.

Editorial
