MQM ministers step down ahead of make-or-break press conference

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Farogh Naseem and Syed Amin ul-Haque, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ministers in the Centre, stepped down from their respective posts ahead of a make-or-break press conference of the pro-establishment party to announce which side they will support in the no-trust vote against the prime minister.

Law Minister Farough Naseem’s resignation…”As directed by my party head, i hereby tender my resignation” pic.twitter.com/ghVLol5pMR — Adil Shahzeb (@adilshahzeb) March 30, 2022

The unified opposition and the MQM-P created a stir with a late-night meeting in Islamabad reportedly to put the finishing touches on the deal.

A key meeting of the coordination committee of the party, a member of the ruling coalition, to decide on the matter was scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm, the party tweeted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

آج دوپہر 2 بجے ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی رابطہ کمیٹی کا اجلاس مرکز بہادرآباد میں ہوگا، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان ڈاکٹر خالد مقبول صدیقی اجلاس کی صدارت کریں گے، اجلاس میں متحدہ اپوزیشن کے ساتھ حتمی شکل اختیار کرنے والے معاہدے کو توثیق کیلئے پیش کیا جائے گا، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان pic.twitter.com/rlg20WNlu7 — MQM Pakistan (@MQMPKOfficial) March 29, 2022

Interestingly, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seniors tried with all their might to prevail on the party to announce a decision there and then, the party — which has seven seats in the National Assembly — avoided making a definitive statement and instead announced it would make its decision public today.

The PDM delegation which initially called on the party leadership at the Parliament Lodges included Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPs Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal.

Later, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PDM president Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also reached the venue at around 2:00 am.

The talks with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders continued well into the early hours of Wednesday.

“The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM [and] PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow,” Bilawal tweeted.

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

In a tweet apparently confirming the claim made by the PPP chairperson, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said the “arrangement has taken shape”.

متحدہ اپوزیشن اور متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان کے درمیان معاہدہ نے حتمی شکل اختیار کر لی ہے

پیپلز پارٹی کی سی ای سی، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی رابطہ کمیٹی مجوزہ معاہدے کی توثیق کے بعد اس کی تفصیلات سے کل شام۴ بجے باضابطہ میڈیا کو آگاہ کیا جائے گا۔

@MQMPKOfficial @PPP_Org @pmln_org — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) March 29, 2022

While many press outlets, including Geo News, were quick to declare the MQM-P has switched sides, some channels quoted Siddiqui and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar as saying that “nothing conclusive has been reached”.

Citing sources privy to the meeting, Dawn reported the participants of the meeting discussed clauses about a future agreement between the PPP and MQM-P involving administrative and local government issues in Sindh.

However, the draft agreement is not only with the PPP, but with the whole opposition, a source said, adding that Rehman and Sharif would ensure implementation of the agreement if it was approved by the coordination committee.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan tasked PTI leader Faisal Vawda to woo MQM-P. Reportedly, he called the former senator early Wednesday and asked him to immediately reach Islamabad for negotiations.

Vawda along with a government team will meet the MQM-P delegation at Parliament Lodges to get their support on the vote.

NO-TRUST MOTION:

The motion seeking the ouster of Imran Khan was submitted to the office of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on March 8. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

With the help of several smaller parties, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party holds a narrow majority in the National Assembly. Before four of the five MPs of the pro-establishment Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Shahzain Bugti of the one-seat Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) quit the ruling coalition, it had 179 seats in the 342-member House, only seven more than required for a simple majority.

But the number has now shrunken to 171, according to some estimates.

If none of the MPs from the ranks of the prime minister’s remaining allies or the PTI vote against him, he will likely succeed. However, the PTI is currently facing a split because of an internal revolt by some members.

The opposition, on the other hand, has 169 members and needs a simple majority of 172 to topple the government.

Should Khan fail to win approval, the parliament will have to choose a new prime minister.

Khan has vowed to fight any move to unseat him. “Whatever they do, I’m ready for that,” he told a gathering in Islamabad last week.