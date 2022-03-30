Four FC troops dead in TTP attack

PESHAWAR: Militants attacked a headquarters of paramilitary security forces in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Wednesday, triggering an intense shootout in which at least four troops and three insurgents were killed, police said.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack on Frontier Constabulary.

Local police official Zahid Khan said about two dozen security personnel were also wounded in the attack, but that paramilitary forces had apparently taken control of the situation.

There was no immediate response from the military which was expected to issue a statement about the attack later Wednesday.

The TTP have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan. They have stepped up attacks on security forces since December when a one-month-long ceasefire between the militant group and the government ended.

Most of the fighters and leaders of TTP are hiding in Afghanistan.