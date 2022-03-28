Maryam jeers at PM Imran in PDM’s Islamabad power show

Taking a jibe at the premier’s decision to nominate PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab chief minister, Maryam said, “After seeing his government’s ship sinking he pushed Usman Buzdar into water”.

The PML-N leader also mocked the prime minister for claiming that foreign elements were conspiring to topple his government. “International conspirators must have informed Imran Khan about their plot through black magic or delivered a letter through pigeon.”

“Did [US president] Joe Biden was behind defection in your party… the country is being run through black magic,” she remarked.

Maryam also claimed that a “shocking scandal” involving PM Imran will be revealed soon. “Whenever the gang of Far** got stuck with any problem a phone call came from PM House [to rescue them].”

“Time has come to give final push to this government and raise slogan, Goodbye.”

Earlier, the PML-N rally led by Maryam and Hamza Shehbaz entered the federal capital to participate in the anti-government show.

The caravans of the constituent parties of the PDM – mainly the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – had set off for the federal capital from across the country few days ago and are converging on Islamabad today.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance, had announced staging a rally in response to ruling PTI’s power show that was held in Islamabad on Sunday amid opposition’s attempt to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through no-trust vote in National Assembly.

Major opposition leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam, Hamza, and several others are expected to address the public gathering.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the opposition parties are allowed to hold a public gathering in Islamabad “but if anyone tries to stage a sit-in he will crush it”.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid said JUI-F was given permission to hold a rally in the federal capital and added that he had requested the opposition parties not to change venue or the nature of their public gathering.

The minister added that they have issued show-cause notice to the JUI-F activists to vacate the Srinagar Highway, saying that PML-N was already issued NOC [no-objection certificate] to hold a rally in Islamabad’s H-9 area on March 28 (Monday).

The interior minister said stern action would be taken against those found involved in blocking the roads besides registering a first information reports (FIR) against them.