NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

By Agencies
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz addresses the kingdom's advisory Shura Council from his royal palace in Neom, Saudi Arabia, December 29, 2021, Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reinstated visas on arrival for passengers with valid American, British and Schengen visas, the state news agency reported.

“Reinstating the visa-on-arrival programme marks the final step in returning Saudi to a pre-pandemic level of openness and makes it one of the most accessible destinations in the world for leisure, business and religious travel. This decision by the government will further support the many thousands of people who depend on tourism for their livelihoods while welcoming the world back to the destination with the warm hospitality for which the Saudi people are renowned,” Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

The step is part of an easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions by the Health Ministry that began three weeks ago. Passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia no longer have to quarantine, show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 nor produce a negative PCR test before travel. Earlier this month, the kingdom also lifted the suspension of direct flights to and from 17 countries, namely: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, eSwatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia issues tourist visas on arrival to citizens of the US, Japan, New Zealand, UK, Canada, Andorra, Austria, Australia, Malaysia, China, Singapore, South Korea, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, San Marino, Spain, Brunei, and Kazakhstan, for a period of 12 months.

Citizens of other countries can get a visa on arrival if they have a US, UK or Schengen visa, provided they travel through those places before arriving in the kingdom. They must travel to Saudi Arabia on one of the national airlines — Saudia, Flynas or Flyadeal. All travellers must have health insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses, or purchase a policy at any airport upon their arrival. The kingdom allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel abroad from May 17 last year, when it reopened its land, sea and air borders more than 12 months after the pandemic began.

Previous articleWasim Akram appears at concluding ceremony of KPL Showcase event at expo 2020
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Wasim Akram appears at concluding ceremony of KPL Showcase event at expo 2020

DUBAI: The festivities of the Kashmir Premier League showcase at Expo 2020 concluded here on Sunday with astounding events leaving a phenomenal impact on...
Read more
World

Saudi government places restrictions on volume of speakers in mosques

The Saudi government recently issued a set of instructions for mosques to follow in the month of Ramadan, including restrictions on the volume of...
Read more
World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

France's President Emmanuel Macron warned Sunday against a verbal "escalation" of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, after US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a...
Read more
NATIONAL

EU ambassador meets foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Sunday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan and China to bring sorghum cooperation into CPEC

BEIJING: Pakistan and China will bring sorghum cooperation into the multi-billion-dollar China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This was stated by experts at a Symposium on...
Read more
NATIONAL

No Trust Move: We cannot give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, federal govt conveys

The federal government has conveyed to its key ally in Centre and Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) that it could not give slot of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

France's President Emmanuel Macron warned Sunday against a verbal "escalation" of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, after US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a...

EU ambassador meets foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan and China to bring sorghum cooperation into CPEC

No Trust Move: We cannot give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, federal govt conveys

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.