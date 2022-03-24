Russia-Ukraine clashes

Pakistan has always been more inclined towards the US for various reasons. Due to US influence in this region and its very prolonged stay in Afghanistan, the inclination was natural. Although Pakistan is much dependent on US assistance and US influence over World Bank and almost all major organizations, it seems unlikely for Pakistan to completely sever its ties with the US.

For a long time, analysts were suggesting that we should look for other options as the US never actually appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and US assistance is no match for the cost we endured in WoT. Strained relations between Pakistan and the US have compelled the former to look for other options. Relations between Pakistan and Russia have seen many ups and downs. PM Imran Khan in order to improve its ties with Russia visited Russia but the timing of the visit raised many objections due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It was speculated that the PM visit will have adverse effects on our foreign policy and might not be received well in the West. However, our government dispelled the impression saying that it was scheduled earlier.

PM Imran Khan in his visit also regretted the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

Speaking to a Pakistani media outlet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “We have close ties with Russia and the United States of America […] we will not be dictated into severing ties with any nation”.

Responding to a question during a briefing regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Visit, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said the US had communicated its position regarding Russia’s “renewed invasion of Ukraine” to Pakistan, adding that it was the responsibility of every country to “voice an objection” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans.

Heightened fears of a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine have been present for some time, and eastern Ukraine has been the location of a proxy war between the two countries.

Soon after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, pro-Russian separatists proclaimed two republics in the eastern part of the country: the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic.

Since then, there have been ongoing skirmishes and fighting in the region, which is known as the Donbas, between Ukraine’s troops and separatists.

Germany and France have tried to broker peace deals between Russia and Ukraine, known as the “Minsk agreements.” However, Putin’s government blamed Kyiv for their failure.

The Minsk agreement that was signed by Russia, Ukraine and Separatist in Minsk, Belarus back in 2015 was meant to allow Ukraine to pass rules and laws for greater autonomy for the Ukrainian provinces, in understanding with Russia.

Different reasons are speculated regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is said that Russia wants a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. This battle is actually about power and influence. Ukraine’s government’s desire to join NATO and the EU in order to move away from Russian influence has beaten the war drums.

Russia is getting worldwide condemnation for its attack on Ukraine. Many sanctions are announced by G-7 countries and others against Russia. On the other hand, the Ukrainian government raised eyebrows over NATO and other powerful countries saying that they demand action as merely sanctions will not help.

When it comes to the US, it seems that it is fond of meddling in other affairs. In the last two decades, the US has destroyed many countries. Although Russia and Ukraine have their own political and historic reasons for confrontation, the latest Russian adventure is triggered by US meddling.

In response to a question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying clarified that it was neither supporting nor condemning Moscow for its actions adding that an “independent power” like Russia does not need Beijing’s backing for actions in Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian blamed NATO for the escalating crisis in Ukraine and reiterated Iran did not believe the war was the answer. We have suffered a lot in WoT and there is no reason to believe that our country will support any kind of chaos in any part of the world. Pakistan needs to be cautious while safeguarding its interest as we cannot afford our pro-Russian image in the West.

The repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have spread worldwide. Apart from humanitarian crises, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Demonstrations have started everywhere against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. People within Russia also came out against the government raising slogans of “No to War”.

The world is already facing a crisis of pandemics and in such a hue and cry around the world; Russia’s attack is highly unwelcoming. It is easy to start the war but very difficult to stop its flames. The consequences of this war will not be limited to that part of the world. That’s why arrangements should be made quickly to put an end to this war.

HUMA NAWAZ

LAHORE