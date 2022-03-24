PM Imran gives final touches to strategy for March 27 rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday gave final touches to the ruling party’s strategy for March 27 rally to be held in the federal capital.

Chairing the political committee meeting of the party, the PM said that he would fight the ‘mafia’ till the end and would emerge victorious in the motion of no-confidence.

The Premier was briefed about the political scenario and contacts made with the allied parties, and communication with their MNAs amid the upcoming no-trust move.

Prime Minister Khan also consulted his legal team and was briefed on the hearing of the presidential ordinance in the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that he would persist and fight the “Mafia” till the end and would emerge victorious in the motion of no-confidence. It’s the opposition’s misunderstanding that Imran Khan can be pressurized, the PM added.

Imran Khan said that the people of Pakistan, on March 27, would show who they stand with.

According to sources, the PTI also strategized their rally on March 27. Senior leaders would lead rallies from their respective areas and bring them to Islamabad, Hammad Azhar and Pervaiz Khattak would lead rallies from Lahore and Peshawar respectively.