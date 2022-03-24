Minister says govt has ‘full confidence’ in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: As a five-member bench heard the presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the government has full confidence in the Supreme Court that it will move forward in accordance with the law and constitution on the matter.

Talking to the reporters outside Supreme Court on Thursday, the minister said the government unequivocally condemned the social media campaigns launched by the PML-N against the bench.

He said it has been the hallmark of the opposition party to attack the institutions.

The minister said the public meeting on March 27 will be historic. The allied parties are part of the government and will remain so.

Speaking after Chaudhry, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said it is an old tradition of the PML-N to make the institutions controversial.

He said the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties is an attack on the economy which is heading in the right direction. He said the economy is growing by five percent while a record increase has been seen in exports and remittances.

This, he said, was not palatable to the opposition parties.

He said the move will face defeat. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always practised honesty in politics and never indulged in horse-trading.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Shahbaz Gill said cracks have started to appear in the ranks of the opposition parties.